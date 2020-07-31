3-alarm fire destroys SW Houston warehouse and HFD ladder truck

Explosions continued to erupt hours after the fire broke out some time before 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 7800 block of Westpark Drive near Hillcroft.
Houston fire officials asked residents at an apartment complex at 3737 Hillcroft to shelter-in-place as air quality tests were being conducted.
Preliminary air quality results were good, according to HFD Assistant Chief Justin Wells.
HFD is currently battling a 3-alarm warehouse fire with a report of a collapse at 7830 Westpark. Residents at 3737 Hillcroft are asked to shelter-in-place. Citizens are asked to avoid the area due to the emergency response. @FireChiefofHFD— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) July 31, 2020
Crews sprayed water from above with ladder trucks and on the ground with engine crews for the first few hours before turning off the hoses due to environmental concerns about the runoff, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena.
HFD's hazardous materials response teams and arson investigators were also on the scene.
Sodium hydroxide and alcohol were identified inside the building, according to Assistant Fire Chief Justin Wells.
Sodium Hydroxide, also known as lye and caustic soda, a compound that can cause severe chemical burns. It's used in soaps, textiles, drain cleaner, pulp, and drinking water.
A stream of blue liquid could be seen running off from the building, which was identified as a salon and spa wholesale business.
The fire continued to burn and spread to other parts of the building, which caused the explosions as HFD monitored its progress.
Crews planned to monitor the fire's progress and would make another plan of attack if more structures were threatened, Pena said in an afternoon briefing.
HFD Ladder 28 truck catches fire during massive response
Ladder 28's truck was destroyed when it was exposed to the fire, HFD officials said. It ignited about an hour after the first call.just before 11:30 a.m.
Traffic along Westpark Drive was diverted due to the large presence of rescue crews and equipment.
There were no reports of any injuries.