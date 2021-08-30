Jackknifed 18-wheeler caused major morning commute delays on SH-288 in Pearland

Incident has cleared! All mainlanes now open. https://t.co/RgeeAOoa5G — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 30, 2021

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An accident involving an 18-wheeler on SH-288 Monday caused major backups for Pearland drivers during their morning commute.Hours after an 18-wheeler jackknifed on the South Freeway at CR-58, all outbound lanes finally reopened just after 10 a.m.SkyEye video from above the crash showed significant damage to the 18-wheeler. An ambulance was also spotted at the scene.Bumper-to-bumper traffic stretched for miles as crews worked to clear the crash.