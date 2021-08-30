Jackknifed 18-wheeler caused major morning commute delays on SH-288 in Pearland

Hours after an 18-wheeler jackknifed on the South Freeway at CR-58, all outbound lanes finally reopened just after 10 a.m.
SkyEye video from above the crash showed significant damage to the 18-wheeler. An ambulance was also spotted at the scene.
Bumper-to-bumper traffic stretched for miles as crews worked to clear the crash.
Incident has cleared! All mainlanes now open. https://t.co/RgeeAOoa5G— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 30, 2021
---------------------------
Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.
ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.
Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.
On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.
Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!