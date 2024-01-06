22-year-old accused of holding migrants for ransom at gunpoint, demanding money from families

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested a 22-year-old woman for allegedly holding migrant hostages at gunpoint.

In court, prosecutors said Skye Plyler worked with a minor to record videos that were then sent to the families of undocumented migrants. In these videos, the duo demanded money for the migrant's release.

It happened at the Carrington Apartment Complex on Gulf Pointe Drive in southeast Harris County.

Court documents show Plyler was under federal supervision for previously harboring undocumented migrants back in 2022.

Documents show that in the previous case, a border patrol agent caught her and two other individuals with five undocumented migrants in a car.

Prosecutors filed motions for no bail to be set considering the circumstances of both cases.

Plyler's court-appointed defense attorney asked for the bail to be set at $2,000 per charge.

A judge set Plyler's bond at $50,000 for each charge.

