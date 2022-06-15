Man dies after being shot in head during unauthorized graduation party at Airbnb rental

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 22-year-old man who had been shot in the head during a party at an Airbnb in east downtown has died, police said on Wednesday.
His identity has not been released.
The shooting happened outside an Airbnb rental at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday near 2700 Dallas Street. The shootout, which reportedly involved at least 30 shots being fired, had left the man in critical condition. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.
The video above is from our previous report on the shooting.
A neighbor, who declined to speak on camera, said his car and the front gate were hit by bullets. He shared a surveillance video taken at the townhome next door to the Airbnb rental but asked ABC13 to not publish the video out of fear of retaliation and safety.
In the video, at least two rounds of gunshots could be heard that were 34 seconds apart. Dozens of party-goers could be seen screaming and running from the scene. A man in a white shirt was shown running across the street after the first shooting with a gun in his right hand.
Police say it appeared that a high school graduation party was open to the public through social media when someone inside a vehicle came by and shot into the crowd of people standing outside in the street. Officials believe shots were fired back at them from the crowd, and that there were multiple shooters due to different caliber ammunition on the ground.
Airbnb released the following statement to ABC13 Monday afternoon:
"Our policies ban both parties and 'party houses,' and we join the community in condemning this criminal gun violence. Our safety team is actively investigating, and we also stand ready to support the Houston Police Department."
The company's website shows this particular address was listed in April, with only a couple of prior reservations. There have been no other reports of parties at this property.
Airbnb confirmed the host also specifically banned parties at this home, so the event was unauthorized and thrown without the owner's knowledge or consent.
As an investigation is underway, the property has been removed from the platform.
Other measures the company says it takes to prevent parties are listed on the Airbnb website.
HPD did not have additional details about the suspects other than the vehicle that pulled up at the party was a gray SUV. At this time, they do not have a motive or any suspects.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at (713) 308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.
For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Man dies after being shot in head during unauthorized graduation party at Airbnb rental
SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News