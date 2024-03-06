2024 primary election: Texas Republican primary voters considered ballot propositions

Texas Republicans had some items on their ballots that Democrats did not, but don't worry -- they're not voting in any new laws.

State law allows each major political party to pose non-binding ballot propositions to primary voters every two years, mainly to help political leaders gauge popular support for those measures.

On the Republican ballot, voters were simply asked to answer either yes or no to the 13 questions.

Texas Democrats did not add any propositions to their ballot, so propositions only appeared on the Republican ballot.

The GOP tried to make it clear "that this is an opinion poll of Republican voters and not a policy referendum."

Here's how those yes/no votes tallied.