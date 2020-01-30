2 thieves lead police on chase after stealing truck parts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two thieves who allegedly stole expensive truck parts were caught Thursday morning after leading police on a chase from northwest to northeast Houston.

Police say one of the thieves is just 15 years old.

The two were caught by an off-duty officer around 2:30 a.m. on West 38th Street and Shepherd.

A stash of catalytic converters were found that police believe the thieves stole from warehouse trucks.

When the officer saw them, the thieves hopped a fence and led police on a chase.

The chase ended on Bretshire in northeast Houston. Police say both thieves are in custody.

