Two people have been arrested after a pipe bomb was discovered inside their vehicle in west Houston.Precinct 5 deputies pulled over William Owens, 35, and Morgan Hesser, 36, in the 1300 block of Eldridge Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a routine traffic stop.After a search inside the car, deputies found crystal meth, marijuana and an illegal gun, along with the pipe bomb.Investigators said the pipe bomb appeared to be packed with gunpowder.Owens was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and possession of a controlled substance, both felony charges. Hesser was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon, also felony charges.