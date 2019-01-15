ARMED ROBBERY

2 armed robberies in 1 week at UH campus

Students and staff will see extra security on campus after two armed robberies in one week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
University of Houston students and staff are being warned to be on high alert after two armed robberies within a week.

An incident Saturday prompted concerns after police say juveniles used bb guns to force a student to give them his car keys. One person was arrested.

Another robbery happened Monday at the Cullen Oaks garage.

Police say the student left his cell phone and his keys on the top of his car as he was rollerblading.

The suspects' vehicle drove up to the top floor of the garage and two men got out. A third man, the driver, stayed inside the vehicle.

The student got into a fight with the robbers after one of them demanded his car.

They overpowered him and drove off in his black 2016 Kia with Texas license plate KXX0328. They also stole his cell phone.

The student was not hurt.
