University of Houston student's car stolen in robbery as he's rollerblading in garage

Police say three men robbed a student and took off with his car.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The University of Houston Police Department is looking for the three men who robbed a student and took off with his car in a campus garage.

The robbery happened at 7 p.m. Monday on the top floor of the Cullen Oaks garage.

Police say the student left his cell phone and his keys on the top of his car as he was rollerblading.

The suspects' vehicle drove up to the top floor of the garage and two men got out. A third man, the driver, stayed inside the vehicle.

The student got into a fight with the robbers after one of them demanded his car.

They overpowered him and drove off in his black 2016 Kia with Texas license plate KXX0328. They also stole his cell phone.

The student was not hurt.

Authorities describe the first suspect as a black man between 18 and 23 years old with a dark complexion. He's 5'10"- 6', 160-180 pounds, with no facial hair and short close-cut black hair.

He also had a deep voice. He was wearing a black and red hoodie and black sweatpants.

The second suspect is also a black man with close-cut black hair in the same age range. However, he's 5'8"-5'10", heavy set, and weighs about 250 pounds. He has no facial hair.

He was wearing a dark gray T-shirt and black sweatpants.

The third suspect, who was also the driver, is a black man. Police did not give a further description of him.

The suspects' vehicle is a 4-door, white Kia. The license plate starts with a "J" and a dent is on the trunk.
