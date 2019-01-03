EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3599199" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Steve Campion reports on the new "You Lackin" trend that has already resulted in a teen being shot in the face.

An 18-year-old is now facing charges for allegedly shooting his friend in the head, killing him as they played the 'No Lackin Challenge.'Christian Johnson, 19, was killed in December at his home in the 6300 block of Ivy Knoll.After a police investigation into Johnson's shooting, 18-year-old Mohamad Alajil was charged with second degree manslaughter.According to prosecutors, Johnson and Alajil were in Johnson's bedroom playing the 'No Lackin Challenge.' The two were reportedly pointing loaded weapons at each other.When Alajil stretched out his arm and pointed the pistol at Johnson's head, the trigger was pulled, and the gun went off, striking him in the head, authorities allege.Alajil reportedly dropped the gun and ran out of the house. Johnson's two brothers tried to stop him. Another witness called police later and gave a statement describing what had happened.Alajil allegedly made no attempt to call police. When they interviewed him on Wednesday, he initially told investigators he and Johnson had been fighting and he shot the teen in self-defense. Later Alajil changed his statement, and told officers about the 'No Lackin Challenge.'Alajil, from Syria, is not a US citizen, according to court proceedings. A judge set his bond at $250,000.