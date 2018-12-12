19-year-old found fatally shot in bedroom in southwest Houston

When police got to the home, they found the 19-year-old victim dead in a back room.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for the person responsible in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in southwest Houston.

It happened just before midnight in the 6300 block of Ivy Knoll.

Police said they arrived to the home and found a 19-year-old dead in a back room with a gunshot wound.

Detectives said the victim was not alone when the shooting took place. There were two other people in the home, but they left before police arrived.

"When the shooting occurred, the two other people ran out of the room. Still trying to identify those people and what their relationship to the victim is," Detective E. Aguilera said.

Police are now looking for them to see if they know what led to the shooting.
