19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County granted $75,000 bond

Edwin Rodrigo Favela Escobedo was hospitalized after a speeding driver hit his motorcycle and fled the scene, authorities said.

The victim fought for his life but died from his injuries days after the crash, the sheriff said. The driver says he stopped after he felt impact, but surveillance shows otherwise.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old driver accused of hitting a motorcyclist and leaving him at the scene in north Harris County appeared in court early Thursday morning. ABC13 also learned that victim, a father, died at the hospital last week.

The crash happened back on Aug. 19 along Hardy Street and Mooney Road. In court on Thursday, we learned Alejandro P. Monsibais is accused of hitting 21-year-old father Eduardo Edwin Rodrigo while going 80 miles per hour.

A judge granted Monsibais a $75,000 bond with the condition he cannot drive unless given permission.

Monsibais claims he was traveling in the left northbound lane when he felt an impact and did not know what he had hit. He told authorities he stopped, looked out his driver's side window and left the scene.

Police said surveillance shows the 19-year-old drove another 3 miles before ditching his maroon Cadillac in someone's driveway and running off. Officers noted the car was still warm to the touch and had heavy damage to the front of the car.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo was left fighting for his life at a hospital. He sustained broken bones, organ damage, and swelling of his brain before dying, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Rodrigo leaves behind a 2-year-old child.

Monsibais has been charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death.

An investigation is still ongoing.

