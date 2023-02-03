Teen suspects in officer shootout near HISD school charged with robbery by threats, documents say

The 18-year-old who made his way inside Wisdom High School's auditorium has been linked to an alleged robbery with two other suspects at an apartment complex that ended in a shootout with Houston police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old has been charged and linked to an alleged robbery that happened right before he snuck into Houston ISD's Wisdom High School on Thursday afternoon, police said.

That suspect was identified by Houston police Friday morning as Mahamoudou Sylla. He has been charged with robbery by threats, documents read.

Police say Sylla confronted someone Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Westheimer saying, "Give me all you got," while giving the impression he was hiding and holding a gun.

This all happened about a mile down the road from Wisdom High School.

According to police, Sylla then got a ride from an "everyday person," who thought they were doing a good deed, to the school located at 6529 Beverly Hill.

It's still not clear how the suspect got inside the campus, but he managed to get to the auditorium where police said there were at least 100 students.

Authorities said they were able to take the suspect into custody safely, and there was never a gun inside the school.

What parents are upset about is how the lockdown was handled.

The school did not go into lockdown until about an hour after police had surrounded the school. In addition, the district didn't notify parents about the suspect inside the building for another 40 minutes.

An HISD spokesperson told us they had to wait for police to confirm that before releasing the information.

Parents told us they are also concerned over how the 18-year-old got inside the school in the first place.

There were two other teens, an 18-and 17-year-old, also arrested, who are linked to the robbery at the apartment complex. Police said 18-year-old John Nsenguwera was shot in the knee during a shootout with an officer and is expected to be OK.

Nsenguwera has been charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer.

Mohamed Robinson, 17, was also arrested at the apartment complex, where police said they recovered a gun. He has been charged with robbery by threats.

