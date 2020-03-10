Traffic

18-wheeler crashes and pins woman inside car against wall on Highway 99

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was rescued from her car Thursday morning after getting hit by an 18-wheeler on Highway 99.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Highway 99 at West Road.

The driver of the car was pinned up against the side of the highway while in her car.

Firefighters were able to cut the roof of the car, remove the woman from the vehicle and place her onto a stretcher.

Video shows the windshield of the car was completely shattered.

