18 injured when New Orleans-bound Amtrak train crashes with 18-wheeler in Liberty Co.

A train bound for New Orleans is moving again after it partially derailed in a crash with an 18-wheeler, injuring 18 people in Liberty County.The sheriff's office tells ABC13 the accident happened Friday afternoon at FM 1960 and CR 621.The Amtrak train from Los Angeles was carrying 70 people on board when it crashed.The Department of Public Safety said some of the injuries included bumps on the head from when the train hit the brakes. They were then transported to the Dayton Regional Medical Center.Neighbors told ABC13 they did not hear the sound of a horn before the accident happened.Amtrak said the lead locomotive had some minor wheel damage that caused the derailment.The driver of the 18-wheeler also suffered minor injuries but was up and walking, according to DPS.The train is once again in motion, but was seen leaving the area in the opposite direction.According to Amtrak, their next stop was supposed to be in Beaumont.