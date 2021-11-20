17-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old girl is accused of stabbing her father to death Saturday morning in the Briar Forest area, according to police.Police were called to the scene at about 2 a.m. at The Abbey at Briar Forest Apartments on Bentworth Drive.A verbal argument between daughter and father escalated and turned violent, according to authorities.Police said the 34-year-old man bled out and died from a stabbing to the leg."He seemed like a good guy," a neighbor said. "That's a crazy thing that happened."The teenager was being cooperative in the investigation. She was not arrested after police said it looked like a case of self-defense.