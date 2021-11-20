stabbing

17-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death

By Patrina Adger
EMBED <>More Videos

17-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old girl is accused of stabbing her father to death Saturday morning in the Briar Forest area, according to police.

Police were called to the scene at about 2 a.m. at The Abbey at Briar Forest Apartments on Bentworth Drive.

A verbal argument between daughter and father escalated and turned violent, according to authorities.

Police said the 34-year-old man bled out and died from a stabbing to the leg.

"He seemed like a good guy," a neighbor said. "That's a crazy thing that happened."

The teenager was being cooperative in the investigation. She was not arrested after police said it looked like a case of self-defense.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmenthomicide investigationhomicideman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA concert: Reports
17-year-old stabbed while taking out trash in SW Houston, HPD says
Man accused of attacking 3 women at same Houston apartments
Estranged husband charged after wife stabbed to death at her job
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News