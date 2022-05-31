17-year-old killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 225, Pasadena police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a 17-year-old who was killed in a wrong-way crash in Pasadena mourns their loved one, according to Pasadena police.
Two weeks ago, David Bocanegra celebrated his 17th birthday at Papasito's restaurant.
His family described the teen as very responsible, serious, but light-hearted with a dry sense of humor.
"He loved to take his mom out for lunch. As soon as he got a job and had money, that's the first thing he wanted to do," said David's step-father Daniel Castillo Jr.
His family is now planning David's funeral.
At about 1:42 a.m. on Saturday, the soon-to-be senior at Northbrook High School was driving around with his two best friends.
The Pasadena Police Department says they collided with a woman who appeared to be driving in the wrong direction on Highway 225 near Scarborough.
"We do believe that we had a wrong-way driver," said Officer K.E. Oliver with PPD.
David's mother shared her attempt to find her son on Saturday morning through her grief.
"I kept calling him. I kept calling him. I kept calling him. I sent him a message," said Melina Garcia.
Investigators say David and his two friends were taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His two friends were injured but OK.
The woman who allegedly caused the crash died at the scene.
Police are now trying to determine if she was intoxicated.
"I never thought it would happen to my brother. I always see it happen on the news but never in a million years did I see this coming," said David's brother Marcos Bocanegra.
David, who had a passion for cars, planned to attend trade school so he could work on high-end vehicles, but that dream was cut short for a young man just beginning his life.
His family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the unexpected cost of his funeral.
