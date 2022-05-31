teen killed

17-year-old killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 225, Pasadena police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

17year old killed in wrong-way crash, Pasadena police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a 17-year-old who was killed in a wrong-way crash in Pasadena mourns their loved one, according to Pasadena police.

Two weeks ago, David Bocanegra celebrated his 17th birthday at Papasito's restaurant.

His family described the teen as very responsible, serious, but light-hearted with a dry sense of humor.

"He loved to take his mom out for lunch. As soon as he got a job and had money, that's the first thing he wanted to do," said David's step-father Daniel Castillo Jr.

His family is now planning David's funeral.

At about 1:42 a.m. on Saturday, the soon-to-be senior at Northbrook High School was driving around with his two best friends.

The Pasadena Police Department says they collided with a woman who appeared to be driving in the wrong direction on Highway 225 near Scarborough.

"We do believe that we had a wrong-way driver," said Officer K.E. Oliver with PPD.

David's mother shared her attempt to find her son on Saturday morning through her grief.

"I kept calling him. I kept calling him. I kept calling him. I sent him a message," said Melina Garcia.

Investigators say David and his two friends were taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His two friends were injured but OK.

The woman who allegedly caused the crash died at the scene.

Police are now trying to determine if she was intoxicated.

"I never thought it would happen to my brother. I always see it happen on the news but never in a million years did I see this coming," said David's brother Marcos Bocanegra.

David, who had a passion for cars, planned to attend trade school so he could work on high-end vehicles, but that dream was cut short for a young man just beginning his life.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the unexpected cost of his funeral.

For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenacar crashdrunk driving deathfatal crashdrunk drivingteen killedcollisionperson killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
15-year-old boy shot and killed in north Harris County, HCSO says
Livingston school presents student's diploma who was killed in 2021
Teen dies 2 days shy of 16th birthday after being shot, sheriff says
HPD searching for suspect accused for killing teen this weekend
TOP STORIES
1st Uvalde school shooting victims remembered at funeral visitations
2 more suspects arrested in connection to killing of Baytown woman
Victim in late teens shot in head during drug sale, deputies say
Man attempts to lure teens with cookies, Memorial Village police say
Man shoots wife thinking she was an intruder, police say
New photos show tattoos as search for escaped inmate enters 3rd week
Hundreds gather for Memorial Day service at Houston National Cemetery
Show More
Dolphin boat towed by Coast Guard after losing its steering ability
Houston wastewater indicating COVID cases rising ahead of summer
1 killed in shooting at convenience store in SE Houston, HPD says
Justice Department investigation into Uvalde shooting: What to expect
Hundreds more flights canceled, disrupting Memorial Day weekend
More TOP STORIES News