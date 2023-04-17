According to charging documents, the 19-year-old suspect took the 17-year-old hostage and threatened him with a gun because he was a witness to a murder in Johnson County.

19-year-old found with teen hostage after Houston chase is suspect in N. Texas murder, records state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old is facing several charges for holding a 17-year-old hostage and leading police on a chase through southwest Houston after allegedly killing someone in Johnson County, records show.

Spencer Orlando Gilbert is charged with evading arrest, aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon in Harris County.

According to charging documents, Gilbert is accused of killing someone in Godley, Texas, which is not far from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

After the alleged murder, Gilbert took the 17-year-old hostage and threatened him with a gun because he was a witness to the murder, documents state.

Then, Gilbert reportedly drove the 17-year-old's car to Houston.

At about 11 a.m. Sunday, Houston police officers responded to a reported hostage situation at 2099 Southmore Blvd. The 17-year-old victim inside the car reportedly called 911 for help.

Officers started tracking the car and located it in front of The Galleria. Police chased the suspect until the vehicle crashed into a pole near 5400 Richmond Ave., HPD said.

Inside the car, HPD found the 17-year-old hostage victim. He was taken to the hospital, but officials said he had no major injuries.

After the crash, the suspect fled on foot. Police later found Gilbert and arrested him near McCulloch Circle.

Gilbert is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.