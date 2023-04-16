Suspect crashes vehicle with hostage during police chase in Galleria area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is in custody after allegedly keeping a 17-year-old hostage during a chase that ended in a crash in the Galleria area, according to police.

On Sunday at about 11 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a reported hostage situation at 2099 Southmore Blvd.

The suspect in question led officers on a chase out of south-central and into the Galleria area before crashing into a pole near 5400 Richmond Ave.

The suspect fled the area after crashing the car, which belonged to the 17-year-old hostage victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital with no significant injuries.

Police later found the suspect and arrested him near McCulloch Circle.

Houston police said an officer was responding to the call when they crashed. Officers said the crash was a minor accident with no reported injuries.