15-year-old boy arrested in deadly shooting over drug deal at Sonic in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting that left an 18-year-old dead and his brother injured at a Sonic in La Marque on Sunday.The boy was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Monday.According to La Marque Police Department Lt. Chad Waggoner, the fatal shooting was over a drug deal.Authorities say the teen and the brothers agreed to meet in the parking lot of the Sonic for a marijuana sale. At some point, shots were fired.The 18-year-old, who has been identified as Miles Mitchell, died at the hospital. His older brother, Marcell, is also hospitalized.School officials confirm Miles was a student in the Dickinson Independent School District who withdrew from school in the fall. Marcell had already graduated from the high school.Police say investigators worked with the Friendswood Police Department to track down the suspect and negotiated with his parents to get him to surrender to police.Because the accused shooter is a minor, state laws prevent his identity from being released.He is detained in the Galveston County Juvenile Justice Center.He will be charged.