18-year-old dead after being shot inside vehicle at Sonic drive-thru in La Marque

La Marque police say two men were in their car at the drive-in restaurant when someone opened fire.

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- What began as a double shooting outside a Sonic restaurant in La Marque Sunday afternoon, has turned into a murder investigation.

Though wounded, the driver and his friend drove to a nearby urgent care. An 18-year-old man, who was critically injured, was transferred to a hospital where he later died. The second victim is said to be hospitalized.

No motive has been given for the shooting, and the suspect remains at large. La Marque police are said to have a person of interest, but no one is in custody.

According to police records, Sunday's incident represents the sixth and seventh shooting in 15 days in the Galveston County community.

Other shootings involved damaged property, and two people wounded by gunfire. Arrests have been made in two of the cases. The incidence appears, at this point, to be unrelated.

La Marque police are asking for anyone with information to come forward. Anonymous tips can also be given to Galveston County crime stoppers at 409-938-8477.

