Houstonians urged to recycle lithium-ion batteries

Lithium-ion batteries are small but powerful and can pose a safety risk. A Houston safety research team warns you why those batteries should never be tossed in the trash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lithium-ion batteries have been a game-changer, powering everything from phones, cars, to your electric toothbrush. They also pose a fire risk if not disposed right.

"We don't have regulations in place yet on recycling. So people do not know what to do with the batteries," said Judith Jeevarajan, the Executive Director at Electrochemical Safety Research Institute at UL Research Institutes.

The institute launched the campaign "Be Nice To Your Device" to raise awareness about the dangers surrounding lithium-ion batteries.

"If you just throw a lithium ion battery in the trash or in even a regular recycling bin, they can often cause fires," said Tara Mullee, the Director of Communications at Electrochemical Safety Research Institute at UL Research Institutes.

The campaign launched this website to help Houstonians find the nearest place to recycle batteries.

Lithium ion batteries are also accepted at the ABC13 E-Cycle Drive outside CompuCycle located at 8019 Kempwood Drive inHouston.