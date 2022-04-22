Police arrested 2 children, 1 of them for murder charge, in Beaumont, Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to a homicide on Thursday, according to Beaumont police.At about 8:00 a.m. Beaumont Police Patrol, SWAT, Narcotics, Special Assignment Unit, and Criminal Investigations detectives issued multiple warrants and arrests at a residence near the 700 block of Goliad.The unnamed 13-year-old was arrested for murder and burglary on a warrant that stemmed from the killing of Juan Salazar on Goliad and Wall Streets, detectives say.In addition to the teen being arrested, detectives say a 10-year-old and a 36-year-old woman, Marina Rebollar, were also arrested for burglary.Investigators say that there are limited details on this matter, but the warrants came from multiple active investigations.As the investigation remains ongoing, additional charges and arrests are said to be made.Anyone with information regarding the crimes is urged to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).All tips to the Crime Stoppers are anonymous and those who call will be eligible for a cash reward.