warrant arrests

Police arrested 2 children, 1 of them for murder charge, in Beaumont, Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to a homicide on Thursday, according to Beaumont police.

At about 8:00 a.m. Beaumont Police Patrol, SWAT, Narcotics, Special Assignment Unit, and Criminal Investigations detectives issued multiple warrants and arrests at a residence near the 700 block of Goliad.

The unnamed 13-year-old was arrested for murder and burglary on a warrant that stemmed from the killing of Juan Salazar on Goliad and Wall Streets, detectives say.

In addition to the teen being arrested, detectives say a 10-year-old and a 36-year-old woman, Marina Rebollar, were also arrested for burglary.

Investigators say that there are limited details on this matter, but the warrants came from multiple active investigations.

As the investigation remains ongoing, additional charges and arrests are said to be made.

Anyone with information regarding the crimes is urged to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

All tips to the Crime Stoppers are anonymous and those who call will be eligible for a cash reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beaumontarrestcrimehomicideteenagerteenwarrant arrests
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Deputies arrest wanted Texas fugitive with 31 felony warrants
'Limited manpower': Thousands of wanted felons are on the streets
Family holds vigil for man killed by HPD officers on north side
What prompted 'no-knock' warrant that led to deadly MN police shooting
TOP STORIES
Judge sets $50K bond for mom accused of abandoning 5 children
Skeletal remains found inside abandoned building in NW Houston
Prosecutors identify suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann
Warm, windy weekend ahead, but hope for needed rain on Monday
TN bill requires drunk drivers to pay child support if parents killed
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
No drugs, smuggling found in increased border inspections, data shows
Show More
Diamond Alvarez's family member goes after suspect in court
Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer's death
LyondellBasell plans to shut down its Houston refinery
East End businesses say stalled trains are costing them money
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east
More TOP STORIES News