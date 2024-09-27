Factory reset attempted on Fort Bend Co. Judge's phone amid racist posts investigation, warrant says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Was Fort Bend County Judge KP George trying to wipe his cell phone before investigators seized it? Additional details emerging from a warrant last week suggest the county's top elected official may have attempted to erase evidence implicating him in an alleged fake racism scheme.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted George on a misdemeanor count of misrepresentation of the identity of a candidate.

The indictment alleges that on Sept. 26, 2022, he posed as a Facebook user named "Antonio Scalywag" in a campaign communication posted on his Facebook page "with intent to injure a candidate or influence the result of an election."

At the time, George, a Democrat, was running for re-election as county judge against Trever Nehls, the twin brother of Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls.

In the warrant, investigators wrote that they arrived at George's home on Sept. 17 to seize a Samsung device from the county judge, who investigators told him to relinquish his hold on the phone.

The document states that a Texas Ranger at the scene observed George manipulating the device, which a special Texas DPS agent found had more than 15 unsuccessful passcode attempts. According to the warrant, the DPS agent explains that Samsung devices have a security setting enabling a factory reset after 20 unsuccessful passcode attempts.

The seizure came two days before ABC13 first reported George's implication into a scheme involving fake and racist social media posts. This alleged scheme also implicated his former chief of staff and a Fort Bend County commissioner candidate, Taral Patel.

A grand jury also indicted Patel earlier this month on four charges of online impersonation and four charges of misinterpretation of identity. Authorities allege Patel also used the "Antonio Scalywag" alias to make racist posts to help him in his race for county commissioner.

Even though there's no indication that any evidence was successfully destroyed, attorney Michael Wynne said any attempt to do so is still criminal.

"He's still clearly trying to do it and in front of the agents. This should be a slam dunk," Wynne said after reviewing the search warrant. "Rarely is it this blatant and this stupid."

George has not been charged with obstruction or tampering with evidence. Eyewitness News asked the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office whether additional charges were possible, but they declined to comment.

Wynne suspects a new indictment will be handed down at some point.

"I don't know if it's become a grand jury investigation yet or not. Likely, so you've just handed them a felony," he said.

Friday's revelation conflicts with a statement George released last week when he was first publicly implicated in the racist posts scandal.

"I have fully complied with the search warrant executed, during which my cellular devices and computer were seized," the statement read.

Eyewitness News emailed George's office to ask if he stood by that statement and what he had to say about the suggestion that he tried to factory reset his phone. His office never responded.

In his most recent statement released Thursday, George expressed disappointment that charges were filed against him but said he was confident that "when all the facts are presented, justice will prevail."

"In this country, you are innocent until proven guilty, and I fully intend to prove my innocence in court," he continued.

George said he turned himself in to authorities Thursday evening and was later released on a personal recognizance bond.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office said it expanded its investigation of Patel to include George and the county judge was indicted "as a party to the offense for which Taral Patel was indicted."

Frank Yeverino, an attorney for Patel, did not immediately reply to a call seeking comment.

At least one Fort Bend County commissioner, Vincent Morales, called for George to resign following his indictment. He was joined by a plethora of other elected officials from around Fort Bend County.

"I have no intention of stepping down," George said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.