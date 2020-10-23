13 Unsolved: The Murdered & The Missing

When Hope Ann Moore vanished, it didn't make news. She disappeared 21 years ago, leaving behind a husband who detectives think knows more than he's letting on.
Princess Blue is the woman with no name-just a set of bones and a class ring found on the side of the road. Someone missed her. Someone knew what happened.
Audrey Lee Cook was murdered and dumped in the infamous Texas Killing Fields.
When no one cares, these missing women go unreported and the cases go unsolved.
