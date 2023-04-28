The young girl was shot in the arm around 2 a.m. Friday at the entrance to a neighborhood in north Harris County, deputies said.

14-year-old boy arrested after 12-year-old girl shot in N. Harris Co. neighborhood, constable says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenage boy is in custody after a 12-year-old girl was shot in a north Harris County neighborhood overnight.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday at the entrance to a neighborhood in the 19900 block of Imperial Green Drive at Imperial Lake Drive -- between the Hardy Toll Road and the North Freeway.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables said the girl was shot in the arm. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for aggravated assault, according to Constable Mark Herman.

Deputies didn't provide any information on what exactly led up to the shooting.

ABC13 crews saw deputies searching the area using flashlights overnight.

Investigators said they were looking for shell casings and surveillance video.

"Please pray for a quick recovery of the juvenile female," Herman said in a Facebook post.