Suspect may be detained after 12-year-old shot to death in northeast Houston neighborhood, HPD says

Police were called to a neighborhood near the North Beltway and Eastex Freeway on Friday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old boy is dead and his 22-year-old uncle is being questioned after shots rang out in a northeast Houston neighborhood on Friday night.

The Houston Police Department tweeted brief details of an investigation happening at 6000 Velma, which is near the North Beltway-Eastex Freeway interchange.

HPD posted photos of patrol vehicles lining a darkened street. The images also show that the scene is located next to a bridge spanning a creek or stream.

Eyewitness News gathered preliminary information at the scene, where police were told that the 22-year-old may have been handling a loaded shotgun when it fired and hit his nephew.

The investigation is ongoing.

The boy's killing follows a 16-year-old's unrelated shooting death that took place on the same side of Harris County.

The victim's 18-year-old friend is accused of opening fire on his friend while they were in a wooded area on Thursday in the 18700 block of Imperial Valley, which is just off Rankin Road, and between the North Freeway and the Hardy Toll Road.

