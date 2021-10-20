ABC13 careers

Spring Internships

KTRK is currently recruiting for the Spring semester internships listed below. To be considered interested applicants must apply via disneycareers.com.

KTRK-TV Broadcast Tech/IT & Engineering Internship, Req. # 873310BR

KTRK-TV News/Digital Producer Internship, Req. # 873531BR

KTRK-TV Marketing (Promotions/Creative Services) Internship, Req. # 873685BR

KTRK-TV Production/Broadcast Internship, Req. # 873709BR

KTRK-TV Assignment Desk Internship, Req. # 873314BR
