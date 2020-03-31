Annual Equal Employment Opportunity Public File Report - 2023-2024

Click here to download the KTRK-TV/ABC13 2023-2024 EEO report.

To view the KTRK-TV Online Public Inspection File (OPIF) - please click here.

ANNUAL EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

PUBLIC FILE REPORT

KTRK-TV, "ABC13"

HOUSTON, TEXAS

March 31, 2024

I. GENERAL POLICY

This report covers the period from March 16, 2023 through March 31, 2024.

KTRK-TV (the "Station") has a longstanding commitment to a policy of equal employment and advancement opportunities for all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, gender identity, marital status, religion, age, national origin, citizenship status, disability, sex, sexual orientation, covered veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by state or federal law.

In the Station's commitment to fair employment practices, we strive to ensure that equal consideration is extended to all employees and applicants in recruitment, selection procedures, employee development, performance evaluation, promotions, transfers, benefits and all other aspects of employment.

It is the Station's policy to promote the realization of equal employment opportunity through a positive, continuing program of specific recruitment, outreach, hiring, development, promotion and other practices.

II. RESPONSIBILITY

Wendy Granato, KTRK-TV's President & General Manager, is responsible for supervising EEO compliance.

III. INTERNAL RECORD KEEPING

In compliance with the EEO record keeping requirements, the Station creates a file for each position to be filled. The file generally includes, but is not limited to, the following items: copies of advertisements, emails, and distributions to the Station's mailing lists used to notify sources of openings, and a summary of interviewees who applied for vacancies as well as their referral sources.

In addition, the Station documents and retains information about its long-term recruitment initiatives.

These files generally include, but are not limited to: the nature and date of each activity, the scope of the Station's participation, and the names and titles of the Station personnel involved.

IV. POSITIONS FILLED AND RECRUITMENT METHODS

KTRK-TV has publicized job vacancies in the following ways and as indicated below:

Sending or emailing the KTRK-TV job listing to the 28 organizations detailed in Attachment A. We periodically broadcast on-air announcements publicizing the fact that qualified organizations may request to be added to our mailing list. The organizations are receiving notification have not requested to receive our notices of job postings. Posting all open positions on The Walt Disney Company online career website, Disneycareers.com which subsequently posts open positions with DirectEmployers Association Network sites detailed in Attachment B. Posting open positions on the Station's website, ABC13.com. Posting open positions to the state broadcast association, Texas Association of Broadcasters, TAB.org. This state broadcast association has not requested to receive our notices of job postings, we voluntarily submit all postings.

During the period covered by this report, March 16, 2023 to March 31, 2024, KTRK-TV had a total of thirteen vacancies for full-time positions, and currently has two open positions/postings, an Assignment Planner and a Newscast Producer.

Following are the positions filled during the period covered by this report:

Meteorologist (Posted 01/09/23, Filled - Elyse Smith 03/20/23)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: ABC13.com - 1; Employee Referral - 1; and Disneycareers.com - 5. The referral source of the candidate hired was Employee Referral.

Digital Producer (Posted 10/25/22, Filled - Melanie Garcia 04/14/23)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: LinkedIn.com - 1; Disneycareers.com - 2; Employee Referral - 1 and Internal Candidate -3. The referral source of the candidate hired was Internal Candidate.

News Photographer (Posted 03/08/23, Filled - Chris Carr 04/18/23)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: LinkedIn.com - 2; ABC13.com - 1 and Facebook.com -1. The referral source of the candidate hired was ABC13.com.

Reporter / Fill-In Anchor (Posted 02/23/23, Filled - Jiovanni Lieggi 04/26/23)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Disneycareers.com - 6. The referral source of the candidate hired was Disneycareers.com.

Premium Content Producer (Posted 03/21/23, Filled - Ashley Byers 05/04/23)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Internal Candidate - 1; Disneycareers.com - 2; ABC13.com - 1 and LinkedIn.com - 1. The referral source of the candidate hired was Internal Candidate.

Investigative Reporter (Posted 3/9/23, Filled - Kevin Ozebek 06/20/23)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Disneycareers.com - 4 and Company Internal Candidate- 2. The referral source of the candidate hired was Disneycareers.com

Newscast Producer (Posted 05/31/23, Filled - Danielle Viator 07/09/23)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Disneycareers.com - 1, Internal Candidate -1 and LinkedIn.com - 2. The referral source of the candidate hired was Internal Candidate.

Reporter (Posted 06/26/23, Filled - Alexandrea Bozarjian 07/12/23)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Talent agent - 2 and Disneycareers.com - 2. The referral source of the candidate hired was Talent Agent.

Anchor/Reporter (Posted 8/15/23, Filled - Brandon Hamilton 10/04/23)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Disneycareers.com - 1; ABC13.com -1 and Talent Agent - 3. The referral source of the candidate hired was ABC13.com.

Anchor/Reporter (Posted 07/25/23, Filled - Luke Jones 10/02/23)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Five people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Disneycareers.com - 3 and Talent Agent - 2. The referral source of the candidate hired was Talent Agent.

Photojournalist (Posted 11/28/23, Filled Michael Barbagallo 01/03/24)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Disneycareers.com - 4; TAB.org - 1; Recruiter sourced - 1; and Internal Candidate - 1. The referral source of the candidate hired was Disneycareers.com.

Associate Producer (Posted 12/12/23, Filled - Francis Churchill 01/4/24)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: LinkedIn -1; Internal Candidates - 2 and Employee Referrals - 4. The referral source of the candidate hired was LinkedIn.

Transmission Engineer/Operator (Posted 12/15/23, Filled 1/22/24- Daniel Kramer)

This job vacancy was publicized as described above. Nine people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Internal Candidates - 3; LinkedIn - 1; Employee Referral - 3 and Disneycareers.com -2. The referral source of the candidate hired was LinkedIn.

IV. LONG TERM RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES

KTRK-TV is committed to performing ongoing non-vacancy specific recruitment efforts that bring attention to the variety of job and career opportunities at the Station. Outreach efforts are designed to provide information about job opportunities and job requirements, as well as provide information as how to apply for job opportunities within KTRK-TV and The Walt Disney Company, and on the Internship Program which is designed to educate students on job opportunities available at the Station. We strive to provide information and training to develop a diverse pool of prospective candidates for the future.

A. Participation in Job Fairs

1. Asian American Journalists Association Conference and Career Expo

AAJA is a non-profit organization founded in 1981 with more than 1500 members in 20 chapters across the US and Asia. Close to one-third of AAJA's members are students and the organization places an emphasis on bringing young people into the news business, serving professional development needs, uplifting our communities and facilitating important dialogue around equity and inclusion, innovation, and the evolution of newsrooms. AAJA's strategic goals include providing year-round programs and a life-long pipeline, with a focus on innovation, building a strong community for all, helping journalists and newsroom break down long-standing barriers for journalists and communities of color and to lead the industry toward greater equity, diversity and inclusion. AAJA's convention included sessions and workshops for professional development, in addition to the career fair. The conference this year was held in Washington, DC from July 19, 2023 through July 23, 2023. Reporter, Miya Shay participated from KTRK-TV to answer questions and offer information about careers and opportunities at the Station.

2. National Association of Hispanic Journalists 2023 Convention and Career Expo

NAHJ is an educational and charitable association dedicated to the recognition and professional advancement of Hispanic students, professionals, and educators in the field of journalism. NAHJ provides a national voice and unified vision for all Hispanic journalists and has a national network of 23 Professional Chapters, and 28 Student Chapters including working journalists, journalism students, other media-related professionals and journalism educators in 17 states, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Today, there are more than 4000 members nationwide. The organization holds an annual convention and career fair with sessions and workshops for professional development, and this year they held the convention together. National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) held their annual convention in Miami, FL from July 12, 2023 to July 15, 2023. Richard Guerra, Assignment Manager and Nancy Vazquez, Staff Coordinator participated from KTRK-TV to answer questions and offer information about careers and opportunities at the Station.

3. National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association (NLGJA) National Convention

National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association (NLGJA) is the Association of LGBTQ Journalists and is a journalist-led association made up of journalists, media professionals, educators and students working to advance fair and accurate coverage of LGBTQ+ communities and issues. NLGJA's goals are to enhance the professionalism, skills and career opportunities for LGBTQ+ journalists, to strengthen the identity, respect and status of LGBTQ+ journalist in the newsroom and throughout the practice of journalism, to advocate for the highest journalistic and ethical standards in the coverage of LGBTQ+ issues, to collaborate with other professional journalist associations and promote the principles of inclusion and diversity and, to promote mentoring and leadership to future journalists. The national convention was held at in Philadelphia, PA from September 7, 2023 through September 10, 2023 and featured a Career & Community expo, breakout and plenary sessions, and many opportunities to connect and network. News Director, Keaton Fuchs participated from KTRKTV to answer questions and offer information about careers and opportunities at the Station.

4. Native American Journalists Association (NAJA) Conference

NAJA, currently based on the campus of the University of Oklahoma, was formed in 1983 with the primary goal to lift up Native voices in all platforms of media and to work with colleagues across the media industry to ensure accurate and contextual reporting about Native people and communities. The organization serves and empowers Native journalists through programs and actions designated to enrich journalism and promote Native cultures. NAJA educates and unifies its membership through journalism programs that promote diversity and defends challenges to free press, speech and expression. NAJA is committed to increasing the

representation of Native journalists in mainstream media and encourages both mainstream and tribal media to attain the highest standards of professionalism, ethics and responsibility. NAJA's conference this year was held in Winnipeg, Canada from August 10, 2023 through August 12, 2023. Reporter, Charliss Edsitty participated from KTRK-TV to answer questions and offer information about careers and opportunities at the Station.

B. Internship Program

KTRK-TV's internship program offers paid internships for college students and recent graduates interested in careers in television broadcasting. The internship program is designed to provide them with an onsite educational experience that complements their academic studies. We conduct two intern sessions each year, January to June and June to December and interns can participate in two sessions equating to a one-year internship. During the reporting period, KTRK-TV hired thirteen interns, three of whom attended two consecutive sessions.

KTRK-TV's internship program has launched the careers of dozens of students with aspirations to work in broadcasting. Currently there are nineteen former KTRK-TV interns working at the Station, including one Vice President - Programming, the Vice President, Programming, two Senior Managers (Managing Editor and Content Strategy), two Anchors, one Reporter, one Assignment Manager, one Executive Producer, three Digital Producers, two Assignment Editors, one Photojournalist, one Digital Editor, one Staff Coordinator, one Broadcast Systems Specialist and two Associate Newscast Directors.

Recruitment outreach for interns is accomplished using a variety of methods with attention to resources that provide a diverse candidate pool. Job fairs and career fairs at colleges with diverse student populations are a major source of candidates. Additionally, we work with local colleges and universities to create awareness of careers in the broadcast industry and often participate in speaker panels regarding such topics. Notices are posted at local colleges, universities and minority organizations. The KTRK-TV internship information is included on the ABC13 website. The Station internship program is part of The Walt Disney Company campus recruitment initiative (Disney Professional Internships), thus increasing the reach and exposure for internship opportunities at KTRK-TV. The Disney Professional Internship Program provides monthly learning and development opportunities for our interns to supplement the KTRK-TV Internship Program. Through our internship program a total of 2 interns during this reporting year were converted to regular part-time positions at KTRK-TV. The two interns that were converted are: Justin Estuart and Amna Rehman.

In person visits were made this reporting year to three local universities to discuss and promote KTRK-TV internships. The three universities visited were Texas Southern University, Prairie View A &M University and University of Houston Main Campus. Disney College Internship Recruiter, Casey Prottas and KTRK-TV HR Manager, Vickie Angenend, participated in meetings with college professors and representatives of the broadcast communications department.

Below is a list of KTRK-TV Interns by session:

Session 1 2023 Interns (January - June)

Kaylee Bailey - Sam Houston State University

Christian Hudspeth - University of Houston

Justin Estuart - University of Houston

Anne Renee' Corpus - University of Houston

Hailey Arispe - University of Houston

Alexis Hood - Texas Southern University

Session 2 2023 Interns (June - December)

Justin Estuart - University of Houston

Alexis Hood - Texas Southern University

Haley Arispe - University of Houston

Ariel Allen - University of Houston

Hannah Sauber - University of Houston

Session 1 2024 Interns (January - June)

Kelbie Lewis - Texas Southern University

Jana Rowe - University of Houston Sugar Land Campus

Amna Rehman - Sam Houston State University

Demetria Towns - Texas Southern University

Abinanda Manoj - University of Houston

C. OTV University

OTV University is a program launched in January 2021 designed to leverage the skills and knowledge of the ABC Owned TV station experts in specific fields to create a transformational experience for all employees in the owned station group. The goal is to train every member of the organization with new skills. Beyond professional development, this program creates lasting personal and organizational change. There are multiple tracks such as multi-skilled journalism, advanced storytelling, producer-editor academy, content creator curator, modern management and collaboration tools and platforms, social newsgathering and writing with impact. Some of the topics include Introduction to Adobe Premiere, Making Sense of Crime Data, Building a Brand Workshop, Daypart Manager Training, Writing with Impact, Social Newsgathering and Personal Productivity Tips.

D. Other Activities

KTRK-TV has a goal of motivating and inspiring the next generation of broadcast professionals. To support that goal, KTRK-TV hosts grade school, high school and college students at the Station to expose them to the variety of career options available in broadcasting.

KTRK-TV employees participate in career days/workshops/panels providing valuable information and career guidance to students. The following is a list of student career outreach:

March 27, 2023 - KIPP Houston Journalism Class Visit - Anchor Erica Simon

March 28, 2023 - Houston Community College Guest Lecture - VP Technology - Tim Hinson

March 28, 2023 - University of Houston Valenti School of Communication Workshop - Digital Producer Justin Estuart

May 17, 2023 - Cy-Fair ISD Video Awards Judging (CFISD) - Reporter Bob Slovak

May 19, 2023 - Harmony School of Advancement Houston Career Day - Dir., Community Engagement Brandon De Hoyos

July 12, 2023 - Center for Climate Journalism and Communication Training Sessions -Meteorologist Travis Herzog

March 1, 2024 - Quail Valley Middle School Career Day (Fort Bend ISD) - Staff Coordinator Nancy Vazquez

February 29, 2024 - HISD College Scholarship and Essay Workshop - Anchor Gina Gaston

February 3, 2024 -Young Women's College Prep (HISD) Class Visit - Meteorologist Elyse Smith

January 30, 2024 - University of Oklahoma Journalism Class Visit - Erica Simon

October 19, 2023 - Rice University Women's Studies Class Visit - Gina Gaston

October 5, 2023 -Sablatural Middle School Class Discussion (Pearland ISD) - Reporter Daniela Hurtado

October 5, 2023 - University of Houston Women's Studies Class Visit - Anchor Gina Gaston

March 26, 2024 - University of Houston Valenti School of Communication Panel - HR Manager Vickie Angenend

Following a hiatus on station tours for COVID, the station resumed tours for middle and high school students as well as college students with an emphasis on students interested in journalism and/or the broadcast industry. The following is a list of station tours during the reporting period.

April 13, 2023 Conroe High School Journalism Class (Conroe ISD)

June 27, 2023 Baylor University Communication Student

July 31, 2023 Harris County Youth Village Media Class

Sept. 13, 2023 Hargrave High School A/V & Communications Class (Huffman ISD)

Sept. 27, 2023 Fort Bend Christian School Journalism Class

Oct. 12, 2023 Meyerland Middle School (HISD) Journalism Class

Nov. 1, 2023 Livingston High School (Livingston ISD) Journalism Class

Nov. 16, 2023 Alvin Community College Journalism Class

Nov. 17, 2023 Heights High School Community-Based Vocational Class

Dec. 6, 2023 Stuart Career Technical High School (Goose Creek ISD) Journalism Class

Dec. 8, 2023 Young Women's College Prep (HISD)

Dec. 11, 2023 Harmony School of Technology Houston Journalism Class

Jan. 22, 2024 Al Hadi School of Accelerated Learning Journalism Class

Jan. 25, 2024 Woodland Park High School Journalism Students (Conroe ISD)

Feb. 29, 2024 Stuart Career Technical High School (Goose Creek ISD)

E. Provision of training to management level personnel as to methods of ensuring equal employment opportunity and preventing discrimination

KTRK-TV management employees are required to complete the Walt Disney Company's "Positive Workplace Fundamentals/Preventing Discrimination and Harassment" and "Standards of Business Conduct" training courses every two years. These courses cover discrimination prevention and the importance of offering equal employment opportunities to all employees. Additionally, The Walt Disney Company provides Town Halls and other offerings specifically related to and stressing the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion and the pillars that guide the company.

F. Training programs designed to enable Station personnel to acquire skills that could qualify them for a higher-level position

KTRK-TV employees have access to a wide range of professional, leadership, and management training through the Walt Disney Company's D-Learn training program, an extensive learning library. Some examples including Harvard ManageMentor for leadership and skill development, Disney Leadership Speaker Series and streaming audio Business Book Summaries.

KTRK-TV also provides continuing educational opportunities through bi-weekly Coffee Talk sessions. These weekly one hour learning opportunities provide information on topics specific to the industry and issues that impact our community, daily operations at KTRK-TV and the ABC Owned TV group. Topics included: Breaking News Levels, Present Like A Pro, Panel Discussion with Murrow Winners, How to Write Effective Job Descriptions, 2023 Hurricane Season - What We Can Expect for the Season, Awards Season 101 and Social Media Trends. These learning sessions are presented by both internal and external community experts. Coffee Talk sessions during the reporting period were available in-person and virtually via Zoom.

Members of the KTRK-TV Broadcast Technology team are required to complete a total of 50 hours of continuing education in subject matters that relate directly to their job responsibilities in areas such as software and new technology utilized in the course of business. The company pays for expenses associated with this training.

Disney provides manager and leadership training for people managers. The People Manager Fundamentals training is for new and established people managers and is a live workshop that provides resources to people managers to ensure they understand the expectations and responsibilities of managing an individual(s). The session includes a Q &A session with HR professionals.

Leadership Essentials (DLE), is a program designed to help mid-level leaders of others build critical leadership skills and cultivate relationships that will accelerate their contribution to the organization's success. This program has live core sessions, on-demand sessions and small group activities to discuss topics, seek advice and build deeper connections with peers from their business and/or region.

EEO - ATTACHMENT A

KTRK-TV JOB POSTINGS

Company Address Mailing List

The organizations noted below have not requested to receive notices of job vacancies.

NAACP 2002 Wheeler Houston, TX 77004

Chinese Community Ctr. 9800 Town Park Houston, TX 77036

Wesley Community Ctr. 2720 Sampson Houston, TX 77004

Houston Asian Junior 4410 April Meadow Way Sugar Land, TX 77479

Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce 1801 Main St. # 1075 Houston, TX 77002

UH Mexican American Studies 4800 Calhoun Houston, TX 77004

Houston Urban League Job Bank 1301 Texas Houston, TX 77002

Korean Journal 1241 Blalock Road Houston, TX 77055

Jewish Family Service 4131 South Braeswood Houston, TX 77025

M.L.K. Community Center. 2720 Sampson Houston, TX 77004

LULAC Educational Svc Center 3522 Polk St. # 104 Houston, TX 77003

Asian Chamber of Commerce 6833 Sam Houston Pkwy 206 Houston, TX 77072

Vietnam Post/Vietnam Business 10515 Harwin # 120 Houston, TX 77036

Las Noticias de Fort Bend 924 3rd St. #3 Rosenberg, TX 77471

United States Veterans Initiative 1418 Preston Street Houston, TX 77002

Houston Minority Business Dev Center 2302 Fannin St., Suite 165 Houston, TX 77002

Workforce Solutions 3355 West Alabama # 350 Houston, TX 77098

A.A.M.A. 6001 Gulf Frwy. Bldg. B165 Houston, TX 77023

Houston Assoc. of Hispanic Journalists Attn: Job Posting P. O. Box 273394 Houston, TX 77277

Houston Community College Job Placement 1300 Holman Houston, TX 77004

Company Email Address List

Talent Dynamics - pumphrey@talentdynamics.com

Indo American News - indoamericannews@yahoo.com

Goodwill Houston - Ktheus@goodwillhouston.org

Alliance for Women in Media - monica.rose@abc.com

SER - Jobs for Progress of the Texas Gulf Coast, Inc. - Ciara.major@serhouston.org

Voice of Asia - adsvoa@yahoo.com

HAHMP - Susybarbosatv@gmail.com

Fort Bend Star - editor@fortbendstar.com

EEO - ATTACHMENT B - See list on following pages