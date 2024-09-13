Overnight Associate Media Operator

As an Associate Streaming Media Operator, you will execute playout and quality control on all digital streams of the ABC OTV stations. You will execute any playlist changes needed due to changing or later delivery of programming. You will work closely with station personnel to ensure the intended content is delivered to standard within the designated time slots. This person will work the overnight shift.

Responsibilities:

Operate multiple live streaming channels for our Owned Television Stations during high profile broadcast, special reports, and breaking news.

Monitor all live streaming channels for quality and act on any operational or technical issue to ensure correct content is provided to the streams.

Communicate with the stations' editorial staff during Breaking News and Special Event programming to ensure all live streaming destinations are appropriately handled.

Must have a strong understanding of the minute-by-minute nature of live breaking news, be able to prepare for multiple possible scenarios/plans and react immediately to changes due to unexpected technical issues or editorial decisions.

Basic Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Ability to multitask and adapt quickly to changing requirements, especially during breaking news scenarios.

Basic knowledge and or understanding of computer systems and applications.

Availability to work overnight shift.

Availability/flexibility to work early mornings, late nights, holidays and weekends as needed.

Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate as needed to meet deadlines and accomplish mission objectives.

Preferred Qualifications:

Associate degree or 2 years' work experience in a similar field.

Master Control and media management experience.

Basic understanding or skill with video editing software.

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID # 10101111

