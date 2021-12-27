child shot

11-year-old girl shot while asleep in bed, Polk County deputies say

Person of interest identified in shooting of 11-year-old in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Polk County deputies said they are looking for a person that injured an 11-year-old girl after they shot into a home in Livingston, according to deputies.

Deputies were called at about 2 a.m. Sunday to the 2500 block of FM 1988.

The child was asleep in bed when she was shot, according to investigators.

Deputies said they are looking for a person of interest by the name of Avery Norman. Norman is believed to be driving either a black Dodge truck or a black older model four-door Acura.

There is no word yet on the child's condition.

If you have any information regarding Norman's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810.
