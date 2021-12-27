11-year-old girl shot while asleep in bed, Polk County deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Polk County deputies said they are looking for a person that injured an 11-year-old girl after they shot into a home in Livingston, according to deputies.Deputies were called at about 2 a.m. Sunday to the 2500 block of FM 1988.The child was asleep in bed when she was shot, according to investigators.Deputies said they are looking for a person of interest by the name of Avery Norman. Norman is believed to be driving either a black Dodge truck or a black older model four-door Acura.There is no word yet on the child's condition.If you have any information regarding Norman's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810.