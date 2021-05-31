11-year-old in ICU after nearly drowning in Galveston pond

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit after almost drowning in a Galveston pond on Memorial Day weekend, police said.

According to officials, a bystander pulled child out the pond around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Medics immediately began giving the child CPR once they arrived on the scene.

The boy was said to have been transported to John Sealy Emergency Room, where he was listed in critical condition.

Officials in that area said they've had close to 50 reports lost kids or kids who got separated from families.
