Deputies save 10-month-old from near drowning in Florida

SARASOTA, Florida (KTRK) -- Deputies in Florida saved a 10-month-old who nearly drowned in her family's pool in late November.Deputies say when they arrived to the scene, the baby had no pulse."What I needed to know was, am I going to be able to remember my training?" Sarasota Sheriff Deputy Michael Nickerson said.He was the first officer to arrive to the scene. He said the child's mother had pulled the baby out of the pool and they were both in the driveway."I immediately ran up and grabbed the baby and immediately looked for something I could set the baby on to start compressions," Nickerson said.The second deputy, Tony Egoville, arrived shortly after.Bother deputies immediately started CPR, the longest either of them had ever performed it.The 10-month-old eventually regained consciousness and was intubated in the hospital for more than a week.Now, she's back home."I have three kids of my own and I can't imagine, but she's perfectly normal," Nickerson said. "The mom gave me a huge hug and said, 'You know you're my hero' and I said, 'No. Me and my partner are.'"The family said their new bond between them and the officers will last forever."It's an accident, it happens. But you got to keep an eye on that kid, especially a little one that has no shot of survival in the pool," said Nickerson.The sheriff's office completed a full investigation and determined it was an accident.