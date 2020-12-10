child rescue

Video shows 4-year-old boy getting pulled to safety after falling into well in south Texas

MISSION, Texas (KTRK) -- An intense moment was captured on video as rescue workers rushed to save a four-year-old boy who fell down a well.

According to a tweet posted on the city's Twitter account on Wednesday, the boy fell into a well near Mission, Texas.

The rescue took six hours, according to the tweet.

"[The] pit was only 8-10 inches in diameter," read the tweet. "It's a Christmas miracle!"



The video shows several rescue workers pulling the boy out of the well.

Officials say there wasn't any water in the well. Details on the extent of his injuries were not immediately released.
