Video shows 4-year-old boy getting pulled to safety after falling into well in south Texas

🙌🏼 Gripping images of the rescue of a 4-yr-old boy in Garceño last night. The boy fell into a well hole. Kudos to our Mission firefighters 🚒 & all 1st responders who worked tirelessly for 6 hrs to chisel him out of the 8-inch wide pit. #ChristmasMiracle 🙏🏼👨🏽‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/QJ7RNSLkyT — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) December 9, 2020

MISSION, Texas (KTRK) -- An intense moment was captured on video as rescue workers rushed to save a four-year-old boy who fell down a well.According to a tweet posted on the city's Twitter account on Wednesday, the boy fell into a well near Mission, Texas.The rescue took six hours, according to the tweet."[The] pit was only 8-10 inches in diameter," read the tweet. "It's a Christmas miracle!"The video shows several rescue workers pulling the boy out of the well.Officials say there wasn't any water in the well. Details on the extent of his injuries were not immediately released.