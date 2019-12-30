1 killed in shooting at Seaside Lounge: Authorities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed Sunday night in a shooting at a popular Fourth Ward night spot, authorities said.It happened sometime after 8 p.m. at the Seaside Lounge in the 700 block of West Dallas St.Houston police mounted a massive response to the restaurant, closing down nearby streets as they looked for answers.Witnesses at the scene say there was an argument in the bar that carried out onto the street, where shots were fired.They say the man got into his car after getting shot, hitting another car in the parking lot in the process.One witness said a woman at the scene performed CPR on the man.It wasn't known how many shots were fired or how many people were hit.This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.