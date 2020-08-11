1 killed in fire at group home for people with special needs in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a fire at a group home for people with special needs Tuesday morning in southwest Houston.

It happened at the home in the 6100 block of Gladewell near High Star Drive.

Firefighters say seven people were inside the home at the time. No other injuries were reported.

The assistant fire chief told ABC13 the agency that regulates group homes has been notified about the fire. An inspector is on the way to the scene.

Officials say the owner has another home a few blocks away from the house involved in the fire. They are looking into moving displaced residents there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfire
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What schools can learn from high COVID rate in bus drivers
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
Parents at Cy-Fair and CCISD protest back to school plans
2 men shot after possible N Houston attempted robbery
Local bakery gives back with free pan dulce, hand sanitizer
Coronavirus reemerges in New Zealand after 102 days
Tips for back-to-school anxiety in kids
Show More
About a third of Houston roads in poor condition, study says
Very isolated sea breeze storms possible Tuesday afternoon
Here's a recap of the news you need for Tuesday, August 11
Vanessa Guillen funeral, memorial plans in Houston official
When could unemployed Texans start to receive extra $400?
More TOP STORIES News