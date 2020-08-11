1 killed in fire at group home for people with special needs in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a fire at a group home for people with special needs Tuesday morning in southwest Houston.It happened at the home in the 6100 block of Gladewell near High Star Drive.Firefighters say seven people were inside the home at the time. No other injuries were reported.The assistant fire chief told ABC13 the agency that regulates group homes has been notified about the fire. An inspector is on the way to the scene.Officials say the owner has another home a few blocks away from the house involved in the fire. They are looking into moving displaced residents there.The cause of the fire is under investigation.