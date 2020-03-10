60-year-old woman killed while crossing street in west Houston

Eastbound lanes of Westheimer at Briargreen are closed as HPD investigates a deadly crash, where a car hit a person. #breaking ⁦@abc13houston⁩ pic.twitter.com/BZcxgUS4hT — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) March 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in west Houston, police said.It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 14300 block of Westheimer at the intersection of Briargreen Dr.The woman was crossing the street at a traffic signal when a driver struck her, according to Houston police. The driver of the vehicle involved had a green light when it happened, police said.The driver stayed on the scene and was talking to officers about what happened.The eastbound lanes of Westheimer were closed in the area near Highway 6 as officers investigated. The 60-year-old woman's identity wasn't immediately known.