EMBED >More News Videos 1 dead after bus crash in Freeport

At least one person is dead after a work bus crashed in Freeport Tuesday afternoon.The Freeport Police Department says a bus carrying about 30 Zachry Construction employees was involved in a rollover accident on the Highway 36 bridge near the Brazos River.Police say one person has died and several others are injured following the crash.Skyeye13 is over the deadly crash, where the bus is flipped over on its side.