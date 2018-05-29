.@HoustonPolice confirm one dead & one injured at Westside apt. complex. Police say the roommates were shot outside their door, suspects on the run. #abc13 info👉🏼👉🏼 https://t.co/WcD6ToeRkt pic.twitter.com/8XFnD0gAmL — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) May 29, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3536091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in west Houston

We are following breaking news on the west side of Houston, where authorities are investigating a deadly shooting.The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 11000 block of Overbrook around 10 a.m.Authorities say one person is dead following the shooting. It's not clear how or why the shooting occurred.Homicide investigators are working the scene.