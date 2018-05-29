1 dead after shooting at apartment complex in west Houston

Police say one person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in west Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are following breaking news on the west side of Houston, where authorities are investigating a deadly shooting.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 11000 block of Overbrook around 10 a.m.


Authorities say one person is dead following the shooting. It's not clear how or why the shooting occurred.

Homicide investigators are working the scene.

