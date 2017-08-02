Spotty storms could dump inches of rain around town

Prepare to potentially get soaked by two rounds of storms today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says all the ingredients are coming together for widespread heavy storms today. Scattered heavy downpours will blossom from Houston to Galveston for the morning commute as showers blow in from the Gulf, increasing your drive times and possibly generating minor street flooding.Another round of storms is possible this afternoon as a large disturbance in north Texas moves this way and temps warm into the upper 80s.Travis says any downpours today could dump a quick 1-3" of rain. The storms are not expected to be severe, but frequent lightning will produce some loud rumbles around the area.Rain chances will stay with us for the rest of the week and could spike again this weekend as another rare summer front blows in and stalls out overhead. Most of us will get 2-4" of rain over the next seven days. Some will get more.Keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar this week.