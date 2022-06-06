ZZ Top legend Dusty Hill's treasured items now available to fans in estate sale

Hill's family is offering up some of his most private possessions in a new estate sale, which will be held from Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12 at The Guilded Monkey Market warehouse (7023 Rampart St.) in southwest Houston.
The video above is from a 2007 special that takes a look at the band's time on the road.
Select pieces come from Hill's home in the prestigious Carlton Woods neighborhood in The Woodlands and include his collection of art, plus home and office furnishings, a wide range of rugs, personal accessories, and concert memorabilia. Notably for collectors, all items will come with a certificate of authenticity. (No word if any cheap sunglasses are available.)
"The family knows how beloved Dusty was in Houston and Texas and all around the country," Thom Anderson, who is organizing the sale with partner Dominique Kendall, tells CultureMap. "They're excited to share some of his most personal items with his fans."
