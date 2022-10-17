Former Astros pitcher Zack Greinke was unrecognizable at Houston's ALDS clincher, his wife says

The Greinkes were in the stands mainly to see Zack's friend, Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray.

Get to know some fast facts about Zack Greinke, the Astros star pitcher

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) -- Zack Greinke is no stranger to clinching postseason series, especially when he was with the Astros.

So when he and his family saw his former team clinch an American League Division Series sweep of the Mariners, he may as well had been a stranger.

Greinke, who departed Houston this past offseason to return to the Kansas City Royals organization, was shown in an Instagram post on his wife Emily's feed.

The video above is on some fast facts about Zack Greinke.

In the posting, Zack, Emily and their two kids are seen posing for a picture with the field behind them. According to Emily Greinke, the day was extra special because her Cy Young Award-winning husband got to do something he's never done.

"FIRST MLB game in the stands for this guy! Had the best time taking the boys to Seattle to cheer our friends on for a long 18 innings!" Emily Greinke wrote, referring to the record-tying Game 3 that stretched nearly six-and-a-half hours.

What might be the kicker to all of this, his wife claims, is Zack Greinke becoming unrecognizable to the baseball fanatics around them.

"Only Zack could fly under the radar with his fishing hat and (Bass Pro Shops) sweatshirt all day," Emily Grienke wrote.

It's worth noting that Emily and the Greinke kiddos were in Mariners gear, which is attributed to Zack's friendship with Seattle pitcher Robbie Ray. She made sure to address that for the 'Stros fans.

"Our love for our best friends does not change the love we will always have for our Astros friends too!!" she wrote.

Emily Greinke's Instagram photo posted on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, shows her husband Zack and their two kids at T-Mobile Park during ALDS Game 3. Instagram/emilygreinke

MORE ASTROS POSTSEASON COVERAGE: