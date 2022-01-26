human smuggling

Border Patrol stop leads to 2 Mexican nationals concealed in Galveston man's coffin

EMBED <>More Videos

Galveston man smuggled 2 men inside coffin, prosecutors say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston man is due for sentencing later this year after admitting to smuggling two Mexican nationals who were concealed in what Border Patrol agents observed as a flag-draped coffin in poor condition.

The office of U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery revealed on Tuesday that Zachary Taylor Blood entered a guilty plea for a federal count of alien smuggling in connection to an Oct. 26, 2021, stop at a Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, 33-year-old Blood was behind the wheel of a grey van that was modified to transport caskets. Agents who observed a coffin in the van asked Blood what he was transporting, to which he replied, "Dead guy, Navy guy."

However, prosecutors said agents directed him to a second checkpoint due to not only the coffin's poor condition, but also the appearance of an American flag taped to the top with packing tape.

It was at the secondary checkpoint that the smuggled Mexican nationals, both said to be unlawfully in the U.S., were found in the coffin.

Both men admitted to paying a smuggler to get them to San Antonio, according to prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney's office adds that after crossing the river into the U.S., the Mexicans nationals were taken to a parking lot where Blood was waiting for them. He had them get into the coffin and began driving north.

Blood faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine when he is sentenced in U.S. district court on May 11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestontexas politicssmugglingtexas newshuman smugglingimmigration
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN SMUGGLING
Baytown man arrested for smuggling people into SE Texas, DPS says
Gov. Abbott signing anti-smuggling bill in Rio Grande Valley
Unaccompanied minor among 19 in human smuggling case
105 migrants found crammed inside semi-truck in south Texas
TOP STORIES
HPD interviewing chase suspect about dad's death in Memorial area
Good Samaritan helps catch chase suspect in NW Harris County
Man accused of setting home on fire to hide mother-in-law's murder
Two cold fronts this week
Who killed Liz Barraza? Reward now at $50K on murder's 3rd anniversary
Worker critically hurt after falling from Kemah roller coaster
Man stabbed to death during altercation in Third Ward, HPD says
Show More
Beware of phony 'Hamilton' tickets ahead of big show's return
Elton John postpones Dallas tour dates due to COVID-positive test
H-E-B's Scott McClelland retirement and what's next
Sarah Palin allegedly flouted COVID rules by dining indoors
Klein HS becomes first Space Force JROTC in Texas
More TOP STORIES News