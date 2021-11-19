Sports

Zac Stacy arrested in Florida after allegedly beating girlfriend

EMBED <>More Videos

Zac Stacy arrested in Florida after allegedly beating girlfriend

ORLANDO, Florida -- Former Jets running back Zac Stacy is facing charges after police say he beat his girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son.

Stacy was reported to have fled the state of Florida in the wake of the alleged attack, which was caught on camera, last Saturday.

He was taken into custody overnight in Orlando.

Stacy is facing two charges: aggravated battery (great bodily harm) and criminal mischief.

Police say Stacy punched his girlfriend repeatedly in the head before throwing her into a television.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsassaultabusenew york jetscaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News