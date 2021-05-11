SpaceX

YouTuber wanted by police for trespassing SpaceX launch site in Texas

EMBED <>More Videos

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a YouTuber after he filmed himself at a SpaceX Starship launch site in Texas, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.



Cesar L. Galaviz posted a video of himself, to his YouTube channel called LocoVlogs, touring a SpaceX facility in south Texas without consent.

The video was taken down from Galaviz's channel, but another user reposted it.

Since then, Galaviz has publicly apologized to his followers.

"I've done something bad and it was not my intention to do it," he says in the video. "Yes, it was wrong. Yes, it was illegal, but in my eyes, in that moment, I didn't really think about that."

He also said he thought it was a cool opportunity to take his fans along with him on something he may not have had the chance to do again.

"What went through my mind was that I'm never going to get this opportunity again, and I went for it," Galaviz said.

According to Garza, Galaviz was last seen in Conroe. He is being charged with criminal trespassing.

The video above is from a previous story.

SEE RELATED STORY: SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket

MORE RELATED: SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
conroecrimespacexyoutubetrespassing
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACEX
SpaceX crew successfully splashes down off Florida coast
SpaceX preparing to launch first all-civilian crew into orbit
Boeing test flight to International Space Station scrubbed
Space travel will advance with Blue Origin's flight, experts say
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News