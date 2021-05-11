YouTuber wanted by police for trespassing SpaceX launch site in Texas

A Warrant of Arrest has been issued for Cesar L. Galaviz for Criminal Trespass for intentionally going onto the SpaceX property without their consent. (2021-XARW-0192) pic.twitter.com/UaBrWBJzVC— Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 10, 2021
Cesar L. Galaviz posted a video of himself, to his YouTube channel called LocoVlogs, touring a SpaceX facility in south Texas without consent.
The video was taken down from Galaviz's channel, but another user reposted it.
Since then, Galaviz has publicly apologized to his followers.
"I've done something bad and it was not my intention to do it," he says in the video. "Yes, it was wrong. Yes, it was illegal, but in my eyes, in that moment, I didn't really think about that."
He also said he thought it was a cool opportunity to take his fans along with him on something he may not have had the chance to do again.
"What went through my mind was that I'm never going to get this opportunity again, and I went for it," Galaviz said.
According to Garza, Galaviz was last seen in Conroe. He is being charged with criminal trespassing.
The video above is from a previous story.
SEE RELATED STORY: SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket
MORE RELATED: SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown