POLICE IMPERSONATOR

YouTube pranksters accused of impersonating Houston police face judge after video shows them pulling people over

EMBED </>More Videos

YouTube pranksters accused of impersonating Houston police face judge after video shows them pulling people over (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A group of men who posted a video of themselves pulling people over claim it was only a prank, but police aren't laughing.

In the 15-minute video, the group rides around looking for people to target. The vehicle they're driving is equipped with flashing lights, and the suspects even had a police badge.

After pulling people over, the suspects would approach the driver's vehicle.

In some cases, they asked for their licenses, and even told them to put their hands against the vehicle.

Houston police say the recording took place last month.

The impersonators were in court this morning. They are Devontay Sullivan, Christopher Sails, Nyyear Price, and Justin Denson.

Each suspect faces a felony for impersonating a public servant.

"It's against the law," Houston Police Department Officer Rafael Pantoja said. "It's something that we take very seriously, because we have had situations where someone has impersonated an officer for purposes of committing crimes."

Each one of the suspects posted bond Thursday morning.

Eyewitness News stopped by their home, but were told they weren't around.

Officers said this isn't only against the law, it's dangerous.

"Someone who is impersonating an officer, number one is a crime, but could also be in a very dangerous situation if the person he's pulling the prank on is a wanted felon, or someone who would show aggression toward an officer," Pantoja said.

The four men are due back in court next month. If convicted, each faces up to 10 years behind bars.

Pantoja said if this happens to you, to call police immediately.

If you suspect someone is impersonating an officer, call police and ask for a supervisor to come to the scene.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police impersonatorhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE IMPERSONATOR
Mom uses taco to distract armed police impersonator
Fake police officers arrested by the real ones
Teen charged with posing as cop, robbing partially blind man
Men claim to be police, arrested after pulling over HPD officers
More police impersonator
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News