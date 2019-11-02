Young man shot and killed at southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young man was shot and killed in the courtyard of an apartment complex just after 11 p.m. Friday.

The shooting occurred at a complex off Gulfton near Sharpstown.

Houston police describe the victim as a young Hispanic male.

Police do not know a motive for the shooting at this time.

They say they are looking for three to four possible suspects who took off on foot.

Police are speaking to witnesses to gather more information.
