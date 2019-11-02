Young man shot and killed at southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young man was shot and killed in the courtyard of an apartment complex just after 11 p.m. Friday.The shooting occurred at a complex off Gulfton near Sharpstown.Houston police describe the victim as a young Hispanic male.Police do not know a motive for the shooting at this time.They say they are looking for three to four possible suspects who took off on foot.Police are speaking to witnesses to gather more information.