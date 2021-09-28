hot dogs

Mega-popular Rice Village hot dog stand to open first brick-and-mortar location on Washington Avenue

EMBED <>More Videos

Eating a hot dog can take 36 minutes off your life, study suggests

HOUSTON, Texas -- Kevin Dang, an owner with the popular Houston hot dog cart Yoyo's Hotdogs, said he is aiming for early to mid-October to open the eatery's first brick-and-mortar location at 4620 Washington Ave., Houston.

Stands of the family-owned and -operated eatery can be found in Rice Village and College Station.

The eatery specializes in 100% all-beef hot dogs that are made to order.

The video above is from a previous report about research that found that eating one hot dog takes 36 minutes off your life.

Yoyo's is famous for its remarkably short menu, offering their hot dogs in one signature way, topped with grilled/sautéed onions, crispy fried onions (sprinkled on top), cream cheese, spicy mustard, curry ketchup, honey mayo and a dash of Sriracha.

Offerings at the new location will mirror what is offered at the existing carts, Dang said.

Aside from the famously short menu, Yoyo's is also known for long lines of hungry patrons waiting in front of the cart during the late-night operating hours.

The cart in Rice Village is open on Thursdays from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. - 3 a.m., according to the business' Instagram page. They also update the social media pages weekly with specific hours and locations for the coming weekend.

Yoyo's Hotdogs first launched in 2010, serving customers at the now-shuttered bar Fox Hollow before moving to Rice Village, according to the company's website.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonbusinesssmall businesscommunity impact newspaperhot dogsrestaurant
HOT DOGS
Eating 1 hot dog may take half an hour off your life, research finds
Petition calls for equal packaging between hot dogs and buns
New Jersey butcher's round, flat hot dog sells out
Rescue dog helps save owner's life during stroke
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News