Mega-popular Rice Village hot dog stand to open first brick-and-mortar location on Washington Avenue

HOUSTON, Texas -- Kevin Dang, an owner with the popular Houston hot dog cart Yoyo's Hotdogs, said he is aiming for early to mid-October to open the eatery's first brick-and-mortar location at 4620 Washington Ave., Houston.
Stands of the family-owned and -operated eatery can be found in Rice Village and College Station.
The eatery specializes in 100% all-beef hot dogs that are made to order.
Yoyo's is famous for its remarkably short menu, offering their hot dogs in one signature way, topped with grilled/sautéed onions, crispy fried onions (sprinkled on top), cream cheese, spicy mustard, curry ketchup, honey mayo and a dash of Sriracha.
Offerings at the new location will mirror what is offered at the existing carts, Dang said.
Aside from the famously short menu, Yoyo's is also known for long lines of hungry patrons waiting in front of the cart during the late-night operating hours.
The cart in Rice Village is open on Thursdays from 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. - 3 a.m., according to the business' Instagram page. They also update the social media pages weekly with specific hours and locations for the coming weekend.
Yoyo's Hotdogs first launched in 2010, serving customers at the now-shuttered bar Fox Hollow before moving to Rice Village, according to the company's website.
