storm

Yosemite Falls comes roaring back to life following torrential rain, atmospheric river

By Brandon Behle
EMBED <>More Videos

Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life

YOSEMITE VALLEY, California -- The massive storm that broke records in the West Coast also helped bring an iconic Yosemite spot roaring back to life after a dry summer.

Yosemite Falls was listed as "dry" last week on the Yosemite National Park website. Images from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam on Thursday, Oct. 21 confirmed there was no water flowing from the iconic attraction.

What a difference a few days makes!

On Sunday, that same webcam showed a massive flow of water at the Falls. The National Weather Service reports that Yosemite Valley received at least five inches of rain on Sunday, Oct. 24 alone.

That heavy rainfall put the park under a flash flood warning from Sunday into Monday.

Despite the dangerous conditions, the rainfall is a welcome site for the National Park after an exceptionally dry summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheryosemite national parkenvironmentfloodingstormrain
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
Thousands without power as windstorm blows across SE Texas
Tree damages home and SUV during storm in N. Harris County
Thousands without power as severe storms move across SE Texas
Bear cubs playfully wrestle in snow in Lake Tahoe
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News