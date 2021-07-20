HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the end of an era for the largest taxi services company in the greater Houston area.
Yellow Cab Houston announced it has made the decision to file for bankruptcy and has since been discussing a sale agreement with zTrip, a newer transportation company.
"The past four years have jolted the local taxicab industry. Unregulated competition, excessive litigation and the pandemic have combined to create an unsustainable environment for the typical cab company," Yellow Cab Houston said in a statement.
The bankruptcy filing includes Texas Taxi, and Yellow Cab and Fiesta Cab operations in Austin and in San Antonio.
ZTrip is essentially the taxi industry's answer to Uber and Lyft. The company's app is sponsored by Transdev, which operates taxi and black car services.
SEE RELATED STORY: Ride sharing alternatives available in Houston
After 54 years, the city of Houston will say goodbye to the original yellow cab and ensure their trust in newer vehicles that zTrip says offers "the best dispatching, IVR, safety camera and databases systems available."
"We tout zTrip as the perfect hybrid between traditional taxicab and TNC services," the company says on its website.
As of now, more than 5,000 vehicles, 400 employees and 2,900 contracted drivers make up zTrip. To download the app, visit the zTrip website.
The video above is from a previous story.
Yellow Cab Houston files for bankruptcy and seeks agreement with zTrip
BANKRUPTCY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News